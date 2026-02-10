Products to Reduce Stress, Boost Energy

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Life's a frickin' grind.

No wonder you're tired all the time ... We get it, we really do.

And to show we care, here's a list of things that could help you max out on your rest periods. You can thank us later.

TMZ CHEATSHEET: THINGS FOR WHEN YOU REALIZE YOU'RE ALWAYS FREAKIN' TIRED

The best way to rejuvenate is the old-fashioned way ... get some deep sleep!

And here's where these sleep masks come in -- these things are so genuinely comfy, you won't even notice them when you're laying your head on the pillow, shutting things down in your head, and getting some decent rest.

Sometimes it's hard to just settle down and not feel restless ... even when chilling on the couch or laying in bed.

Let us introduce you to the weighted blanket ... it's like a whole body hug and a great way to really decompress.

This one here weighs 15lbs and by the time you get it on top of you -- well, you've had your workout for the day and truly earned that RnR.

There are people who swear by B-12 supplements ... and claim it gives you all the energy you need without the caffeine jitters.

The ones listed above, from Nature's Bounty, have great customer reviews on Amazon.

In fact, one five star review gushed: "I definitely have been feeling better after taking this for a few weeks. One dropper full each day under the tongue and it tastes nice, not bad in the slightest bit! If you want to try some B12, this is your brand."

Screen fatigue ain't no joke ... and it can wear on not just your eyes but also your soul.

Enter these blue blockers -- these bad boys block out all that gnarly blue light from your screens and will keep you going all through the workday hopefully feeling that much sharper.

Okay, time to break out the big guns ... this massager's always gonna be there for those days where that stress really burrows its way down into your muscles and needs to be gently -- or roughly, whatever your style is -- coaxed out of your body.

Pop this sucker on, hit start, and let all that tension out of your body get pounded into nothingness ... leaving nothing but pure chill left.