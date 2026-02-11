TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

In comes Presidents' Day, and whether you get the day off work or not, you'll love the deals that this holiday brings!

Especially, when it comes to tech.

A whole lotta convenient gadgets are now at a lower price ... whether it's a health tracker, a vacuum or a new tablet! Check out our curated list of early deals, below!

Sweeping into the first spot on this list is this BISSELL Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner/Spot Cleaner!

The best time to deep clean your house is on Presidents' Day, right? And now, with a Hydrorinse Tool that allows you to rinse the hose after each use, will make your cleaning process both satisfying and that much easier!

Headphones have never looked so chic with the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian collab.

The iconic brand teamed up with Kim for a collection of neutral-toned headphones that deliver rich, immersive sound wherever you go. These bluetooth headphones are guaranteed to give you an immersive 360-degree listening experience and have two distinct listening modes – fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode. Plus, they have up to 40 hours total battery life.

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love them! The sound quality is super crisp, and the ANC noise cancellation is great. I also like the stylish case and cords that came with the Kim K’s! The battery life is twice as long as the Studio 3’s, which is a big plus. This is probably my 15th pair of headphones and they are absolutely the best.”

With how much sports and reality TV everyone is watching these days, it's hard to keep up. But keeping up is easy as can be with this high def Roku Smart TV 2025 - 55-inch pro series!

Watch all your favorite shows, keep up with every singe latest detail on the news, and do it all with this massive TV!

Nothing can be more versatile for the whole family in terms of technology than a Android Samsung Tablet like this one.

If you want to pacify your kids, well, this 11 inch screen will do the trick holding their little attention span with any games you see fit to download and keep your children entertained. You wanna do business with a portable device? Or just kick back and watch your favorite comfort show? Easy, this is the best choice for you!

Lastly, just as your health and wellness goals start to go down the drain at the end of the first month of the year, let's revitalize your efforts with this Apple Watch!

This Apple Watch knows you a whole lot better than maybe even you! It can spot signs of chronic high blood pressure. It tracks your sleep! And it can remind you when to stand up during the day, so you don't get too complacent!

