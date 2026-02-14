President's Day Deals: Laptops, Fitness Trackers & More!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There's no better way to celebrate our Founding Fathers than by indulging in the time-honored tradition of Presidents' Day sales!

If you've been considering splurging on some big ticket items, now's the time to score on in-demand tech like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or a Ninja air fryer.

So go ahead, make our forefathers proud by taking advantage of these early deals!

The Shark HydroVac MessMaster does way more than your typical vacuum. This cleaner serves as a powerful vacuum, mop, and self-cleaning system. It’s capable of cleaning multiple surfaces, from hard floors to area rugs, thanks to its suction and hydro mopping capabilities. And with its self-cleaning system and antimicrobial brushroll, you’ll always get a thorough and hygienic clean that leaves floors streak-free and odor-free.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 can do it all. This smartwatch not only tells the time and links with your phone but it's also a health and wellness companion. Enhanced with Galaxy AI, the Watch 7 has everything you need to keep moving toward your goals, including a health sensor to track heart rate, sleep patterns and fitness performance.

Looking for high quality headphones at a killer price? Tune out your surroundings with these Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. These long-lasting, lightweight headphones allow you to fully immerse yourself in music without any distractions thanks to Dual Noise Sensor technology and an Integrated Processor V1. With up to 35 hours of battery life, these headphones are guaranteed to give you a listening experience that hits all the right notes.

If you’ve been thinking of splurging on a smartwatch, now’s the time to do it. The Garmin Vivoactive 6 GPS smartwatch is engineered for endurance and built to last…and there’s not much it can’t do. Whether you’re using it to understand your body better with 24/7 health monitoring, tracking workouts or using one of the over 80 built-in sports apps, this watch has got you covered round the clock.

Small kitchen cramping your style? Maximize your counterspace with the Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer. With eight functions in one device, including air frying, roasting and baking, this device gives you extra-large capacity without sacrificing counter space. Its unique design allows you to flip it up against your backsplash when not in use so you can save 50% more space and have more room for everything else.

Say goodbye to your slow moving PC and say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. This powerful and durable two-in-one laptop is equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor to give you supercharged performance to get things done quickly and efficiently. With a touchscreen, a battery life that can handle up to 25 hours of video runtime and the ability to flip the screen on a 360-degree hinge, the possibilities are endless.

