Apartment Updates: Simple Hacks To Improve Your Space

Nothing can make you feel more put together than a well-equipped living space.

Listen, making these kinds of changes to your apartment can be difficult ... for anyone ... and the following list is aimed at taking the guesswork out of revamping your digs.

Don't worry, you don't have to toss out all those cool decorations you copped over the years, just take a look through this curated collection and see what might elevate what you already have.

Picture this ... you've got a couple of homies over at your apartment and one's drinking out of a Grateful Dead tumbler, one's got one of those trippy Slurpee collectible cups and the third's got a glass you may or may not have swiped from the bar that one night ... sounds like a real horror show.

This matching glassware set effectively erases this situation from existence and will keep that thought of "this person really needs to get their act together" out of your friends' minds ... which is priceless.

Let's be real: those overhead lights you've got suck through and through -- who wants to hang out at a spot where they feel like they're in an interrogation room? Not us!

We're gonna hit you with a twofer here ... these floor and table lamps are gonna give your place that extra bit of zhush it desperately needs to keep your guests feeling comfy and willing to hang out any time, all the time.

Oh, and just in case you really wanna go the extra mile ... some good LED bulbs never hurt.

We really hate to break it to you, champ, but you're not in college anymore, and you probably need an actually reliable spot for your things -- no more keeping your phone and keys on the floor next to your bed.

This bedside table's one of those little things that can make all the difference in your bedroom ... it's one place for everything you're gonna need to get you through the day.

Tacks, double-sided tape, chewed-up gum ... all of these might've been okay for hanging things on the wall back in the day, but you're a grown-up now -- and you're probably gonna wanna keep all those posters from getting all messed up.

These picture frames are gonna take those posters and flyers you've got fixed to the wall and really elevate them to another level.

It's really the little things that matter when you're putting your place together ... and we think these matching hangers are gonna bring a bit more harmony to your apartment than you might realize.

Those mismatched hangers you've got in your closet? Pop those guys in the donation bin, they've served their use for you ... and get ready to actually feel like an adult.

No more exposed trash bags sitting in the corner for you -- it's time to upgrade to a real place to toss your garbage ... one with an actual lid.

This trash can's sleek, fits in any corner, and has a fingerprint resistant finish, meaning you won't smudge it too bad when you're getting all your low-key improvements set up.

And if you really, really wanna take a walk down memory lane and embrace that college jankiness ... go ahead, use it as a table when no one's looking -- we smile when we think about our glory days, too.