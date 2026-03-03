St. Patrick's Day T-Shirts

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

St. Patrick's Day comes with a dress code … and you definitely don't want to risk getting caught not wearing green.

So it's best to plan ahead. This year, go all out with your St. Paddy's Day wardrobe, whether you're Irish or just looking to feel (and get) lucky.

These tees will guarantee you won't be getting pinched by a leprechaun … although we can't say the same for everyone else at the bar.

What is St. Patrick's Day for if not shenanigans? If you know things are bound to get a little crazy, then this St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans T-Shirt is for you.

Whether you’re pounding beers or searching for a pot of gold, let this tee be the pop of green you need for everyone’s favorite Irish holiday.

This tee couldn’t be more you. Starbucks? Check. A pop of cheetah print? Check.Your signature peace sign pose you’ve been using since 2011? Check.

This St. Patrick’s Day Sassy Lassie T-Shirt has got it all. It’s the only shirt you need to bring your iconic Irish vibes this March.

If you’ve got a teenage boy in your life that’s all about that skibidi toilet rizz, then this St. Patrick’s Day Bruh Leprechaun T-Shirt was probably made for them.

Featuring a leprechaun that’s dabbing (because what else would he be doing?), this tee is guaranteed to turn heads in the hallway on St. Paddy’s Day.

Hearts, stars and horseshoes! What better way to celebrate than with the world’s most famous leprechaun?

This nostalgic St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Charms T-Shirt features a vintage print of Lucky the Leprechaun and his iconic rainbow. And after a day of drinking, it’ll surely inspire a late night run to the supermarket for your own magically delicious box of cereal.

Honesty is the best policy. This St. Patrick’s Day Pinch Me & I’ll Punch You T-Shirt tells it like it is … and comes with a warning to anyone who thinks they’re going to give you a pinch.

But since this tee has you covered with your mandated St. Paddy’s day green, getting pinched shouldn’t be a big problem anyway.

Can’t go wrong with a classic. This tried and true St. Patrick’s Day Kiss Me I’m Irish T-Shirt is perfect for parades, bar hopping and whatever other shenanigans you have in store for the big day.

Whether you’re Irish or just pretending to be, this tee is guaranteed to get you a lot of attention.

Celebrate your heritage all year long with this Pinch Me I’m Irish Magnet. Reminisce on your Irish pride every time you pull a Guinness out of the fridge or grab your ingredients for your famous corned beef. We’re fairly certain this will earn you some pinches … even if you are wearing green.

