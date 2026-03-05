Eva Mendes Birthday: Buy Her Skura Style Cleaning Products

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Eva Mendes wants you to clean up your act ... or at least do the dishes.

And since it's her birthday what better gift can you give her than getting your kitchen gleaming with her lifestyle cleaning brand Skura Style?

Will that be Ken-ough for Ryan Gosling's partner ... we hope so!

With these Heavy Duty Scouring Pads, Mendes brings her love of clean with this pack of all you will ever need to get rid of tough stains and messes.

These pads are perfect for removing those annoying messes, like a saucy slice of pizza that fell on the floor, or a wine glass spill.

The scouring pads above are a great pairing with these Sponges ... which are made in the Skura style!

What does that mean? Glad you asked! Skura Style sponges are highly absorbent and made with a special agent that inhibits those gross odors your other sponges might have after two or three uses. It's non-abrasive, won't scratch, and easy to rinse, leaving behind no gunk!

Who better to sell you on the versatility of these Reusable Cleaning Wipes than Eva Mendes, who's touched almost every film genre you can think of!

These wipes can be used in place of paper towels in the kitchen, can remove dust, clean screens, all while not leaving streaks ... and are even machine washable!

Make washing the dishes a more positive experience with these Dish Towels!

They are 100% cotton, and 100% awesome! These towels are perfect for wiping and drying, with the flat front side being lint free so your glassware sparkles ... like Eva Mendes does!

Finally, if you like the sponges from before, you're going to love this Bulk Pack because with this deal, you get more bang for your buck!

This pack comes with six fresh sponges ... and you'll grow so attached to each one you won't be able to move on to the next! Just remember, when your cleaning life has been made that much easier with these simple purchases, be sure to wish a happy birthday to the wonderful Eva Mendes who brought these items to you!

