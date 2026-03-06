National Dentist Day: Brush & Floss With These Electric Options

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Smile, it's National Dentist Day! We all know you've been lying to your doc about flossing daily so use this holiday as a sign to officially level up your dental routine.

We've rounded up electric toothbrushes, water flossers and other plaque-busting gadgets that will get your smile ready for its closeup. Your future self (and your dentist) will thank you.

Your dentist’s favorite way to brush is the Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It provides a clinically proven, superior deep clean in hard-to-reach areas.

With 3D cleaning action that oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up unwanted gunk, it removes 300% more plaque along the gumline compared to a manual brush.

And thanks to its professionally inspired design, it surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees and includes an in-handle timer to help you brush for a dentist-recommended two minutes.

If you haven’t been using a water flosser, now’s the time to start. The Waterpik Cordless Pulse 3100 Water Flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque bacteria that causes gingivitis, cavities, and bad breath … and is clinically proven up to two times as effective as string floss.

It comes ready to go with 2 flossing tips, 2 pressure settings and a removable water reservoir with up to 45 seconds of flossing time. Plus, Waterpik is the #1 water flosser brand recommended by dental professionals.

The Aquasonic Black Series Sonic Whitening Toothbrush isn’t just a regular toothbrush … it’s designed to whiten your teeth as you brush, removing surface stains while maintaining gum health.

And it’s packed with the most up to date technology including an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor that produces 40,000 vibrations per minute. It also charges insanely fast and comes equipped with smart vibration timers and DuPont engineered brush heads.

If you’ve got a bigger budget for your dental accessories, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is the tool for you. The advanced design of this compact professional model includes pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and enhanced gum stimulation for improved circulation.

It’s equipped with 10 settings for a custom clean as well as 7 flossing tips for all your dental needs and a large reservoir for 90+ seconds of use, no refilling required.

You’ll be smiling like a star thanks to Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit. Achieve 19 levels of whiter teeth with this budget-friendly kit that uses the same whitening ingredient that dentists do. Plus, it’s enamel safe and is highly effective…leaving you with whiter teeth in just a few weeks!

