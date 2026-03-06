Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Make First Official Public Appearance in Over 10 Years

Ryan Gosling and his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, did something they haven't done in over 10 years — make an official public appearance together!

That's right ... the famous couple appeared together Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as Eva celebrated her 52nd birthday and Ryan gears up for the release of his upcoming film, "Project Hail Mary."

The actor chatted with Jimmy about the sci-fi film for several minutes before the conversation turned to Eva. Ryan told the audience it was Eva's b-day and revealed she was in the building -- prompting him to ask the crowd to serenade the actress by singing "Happy Birthday."

Eva was then escorted into the studio, where she addressed the crowd -- made up largely of teachers -- telling them how much she loves them and appreciates them, while pointing out they're seriously underpaid.

Jimmy then chimed in to introduce the birthday bit -- and you can watch what happens next. Here's a little hint ... it involves the North Bergen High School marching band. Happy b'day Eva!

Oh, and in case you're wondering ... the last time Ryan and Eva shared the spotlight was in 2013 for the NYC premiere of "The Place Beyond The Pines." The two have been an item since 2011 when they worked together on the set of "The Pines."