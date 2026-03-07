Lymphatic Drainage Tools for Face

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Get snatched without going under the knife ... at least that's what all of social media is saying nowadays about these trendy lymphatic drainage tools.

By using this ancient technique to gently stimulate the lymphatic system and clear out toxins, many an influencer says you can reduce puffiness and give your features a more sculpted appearance.

With tools like jade rollers and gua sha stones, it's easier than ever to try and naturally lift, sculpt, and totally transform your face.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE

Sculpting and depuffing? Yes please. This Amirce Electric Face Massager Kit comes with two different devices … a 3D roller and a t-shaped tool.

With thousands of vibrations per minute, these devices claim to work to increase circulation, tighten skin and give you a brighter complexion. Plus, the makers say it can help increase skincare product absorption, taking your self care routine to the next level.

Embrace ancient massage techniques with this Rena Chris Jade Gua Sha Tool. Simply apply moisturizer or oil onto your skin and glide it across your jaw, brow and other areas of your face.

Over time, it's claimed to work to contour, promote blood circulation, reduce puffiness, nourish the skin, and relieve tension. Crafted with natural jade stone, it slides across the skin without pulling, making it perfect for daily use.

Get your best skin yet with the help of this Doset LED Facial Massager and Sculpting Wand. Using seven different LED lights, in conjunction with heat therapy, each hue is said to target a different skincare concern.

All together, this curved device is said to work to tighten and depuff skin as well as release tension and improve skincare absorption. You’ll feel lifted and refreshed after every session.

Get more bang for your buck with this BAIMEI IcyMe Jade Gua Sha & Roller Set. Crafted with Xiuyan Jade and polished by hand, these high quality tools will revamp your skincare routine.

With both tools handy, the makers of the product say you'll get real results … say goodbye to puffiness, tension and fine lines. And for an extra calming effect, keep it in the fridge before use!

Why stock up on skincare devices when you can have it all with the GLO24K 3-in-1 Facial Massager. This powerful beauty tool uses three different LED modes to give your skin a glow up.

Red light is claimed to target sagginess with anti-aging properties while blue light is said to combat acne and green light ostensibly soothes your skin. After choosing the mode that works best for your skin, just glide and lift before finishing your skincare routine.

Say goodbye to double chins because these MAREE V-Lifting Chin Lifting Masks are here to snatch your jawline. Formulated with collagen, retinol, hyaluronic acid and even 24K gold, it's said to work to enhance skin elasticity and give you a lifted look.

With continued use, they say you’ll notice firmer skin, less sagging and improved fine lines.

If jade just isn’t your stone, try out this BAIMEI IcyMe Rose Quartz Gua Sha & Roller Set. Reap all of the ostensible benefits of real rose quartz including its naturally cool, anti-inflammatory properties … as well its ability to supposedly reduce stress and rid you of negative energy. Plus, who wouldn’t want something pretty in pink in their skincare routine?

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!