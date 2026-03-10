Celebrating Mario Day: Relive Childhood with Classic Finds

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It’s-a me, Mario! And it’s about to be the best time of the year to be a Nintendo fan.

On March 10th, celebrate MAR10 Day with all of your favorite games. Whether you grew up blowing into cartridges and grinding through castle levels or fell in love with playing Mario Kart on your Switch 2, this holiday is for everyone.

This year, celebrate with nostalgic apparel, throwback games and fun toys, all honoring everyone's favorite Italian plumber.

Bowser’s back at it again, and this time he’s taken over Princess Peach’s castle. This Super Mario Deluxe Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset leaves it up to you to save the day and rescue Peach from Bowser’s evil clutches.

It comes equipped with the whole gang, including Mario and Luigi, as well as question and brick blocks.

Plus, it also includes a Mushroom Kingdom wall poster and sticker sheet.

Bring some Mushroom Kingdom magic home with you.

If Yoshi was your go-to character back in the day (or like, yesterday) this Yoshi Stuffed Plush is the best way to make your space just a little bit cozier.

After all, there’s no better companion and loyal sidekick than Yoshi!

Let’s-a go, Mario! Skip the arguing on game night because the whole fam’s gonna want to play TOMY Games Pop Up Super Mario … especially when there’s three different ways to play.

This twist on the classic kid’s game will have everyone scrambling to rescue Mario who’s been trapped in his pipe. This game’s easy to set up and easy to learn, but will always keep you guessing.

Take your game of UNO to the next level with this upgraded UNO Super Mario Card Game.

It’s the version you know and love but with a fun twist: a special Mario Super Star Card that makes your character invincible!

It can be used to bounce back Draw 2+ or Wild Draw 4+ cards, forcing another player to draw. And while it may make your opponents mad, who can stay angry when you’ve got Mario on your cards?

Get into spirit for Mario Day! In honor of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros in 2021, Nintendo launched this blast from the past, the Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Originally released in Japan over three decades ago, this handheld gaming console was the first of its kind. And this special golden version includes the original Super Mario Bros. as well as a ton of other special features.

While you may not have been in line to purchase Super Mario Bros. when it was released in 1985, you can still pretend you were. This vintage-inspired Super Mario Bros. Since ’85 T-Shirt is the perfect tee to wear on Mario Day later this month (and all the other days you spend thinking about the Super Mario franchise).

