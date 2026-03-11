7 Superhero Video Games You Can Score on Amazon Right Now

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Who needs a cape when you've got a controller? Skip saving the world IRL and load up your favorite gaming system.

These action-packed video games let you step into the shoes of your favorite heroes, from the Avengers to DC legends.

Jump straight into the showdown and settle the score yourself in games like Marvel's Spider-Man and Gotham Knights ... checkout our list below!

TMZ CHEATSHEET: SUPER GAMER DEALS

Get in on the action early by pre-ordering Invincible VS.

Based on the Prime Video adaptation of the Invincible comic series, this brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game will bring you to iconic on-screen locations as you battle to the death.

With fast, combo-heavy combat, you’ll leave behind a trail of blood and destruction.

Whether you're playing the captivating cinematic story mode or are just training, this game is sure to be a hit with fans of the Invincible universe.

Two epic universes collide in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

This 2017 release brings together the most iconic characters from the Marvel and Capcom universes as they clash like never before in action-packed player-versus-player combat.

In this next era of the highly revered action-fighting game series, heroes arise from the rubble, form new alliances and stand together against the ultimate threat, their only hope laying with the all-powerful Infinity Stones.

Jump into the MCU with Marvel’s Avengers .

Assemble your team of Earth’s mightiest heroes and embrace your powers.

This action-adventure game combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay.

You can bring together up to four players online and master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

As one of the most recent releases in the Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat XL takes place 25 years after the events of its predecessor.

A second generation of kombatants are sent to ease the tensions between Earthrealm and Outworld amid a Civil War … all while the Fallen Elder God Shinnok is on the verge of being released to conquer all of the realms.

With new characters and a complete set of downloadable content, it’s a game you won’t want to miss.

Picking up where the last game left off, Batman struggles after the fall of Superman’s Regime, as a threatening newly formed supervillain group appears that will put earth’s very existence at risk.

Choose from the biggest DC Universe roster ever and battle across iconic locations as you gear up to evolve your team. And with this legendary edition, you’ll get new gear, an increased character level cap and even better game play.

Put on your Spidey suit and jump into Marvel’s Spider-Man.

With eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting expert and now you’re taking on the reins as the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Defend the Big Apple and defeat villains in this original, action-packed tale which features improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions.

Become the hero you were destined to be in Gotham Knights, an action-packed, original story set in the DC Universe. With multiple heroes to choose from, this open world gaming experience allows you to step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. Join this new era of heroes as they solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham’s history. Take on street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains and save the city from descent into chaos.

