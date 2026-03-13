Sommer Ray Spreads Some Sunshine in New Tantalizing Traps

Sommer Ray seems to have no issue with the recent L.A. heat ... and the DJ and model just spread some sunshine of her own in a series of sexy bikini snaps.

Sommer showed she is ready for summer in a series of playful thirst traps ... all showing off her best assets for her 23 million followers.

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SR captioned her T&A teases with ... "always sommertime in my world ☀️❤️‍🔥"

Of course ... this is far from the first time Sommer has left fans panting with her traps ... she often shows off her fantastic bod with just enough skin to be borderline NSFW.