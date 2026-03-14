Simone Biles Inspired Gear! Celebrate The GOAT's Birthday

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

They don't call Simone Biles the GOAT for no reason! She's the most decorated gymnast of all time and has crafted a legacy that extends far beyond the mat.

She's inspired a new generation of athletes … and if you've got a future Olympian on your hands, you know they're gonna want to celebrate Simone's birthday. The icon turns 29 this weekend.

Pick up a new leo from her line or a tee inspired by her greatness to ring in a new year with Simone. Who knows, maybe we'll even see your young gymnast at LA28!

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: SIMONE'S B-DAY

Team USA is in their future so you might as well start prepping early!

This sparking v-neck leo has a tank silhouette and is crafted from move-with-you fabric that keeps comfort at center stage. It’ll take your little one all the way from the practice beam to the Olympics.

Add a little style to their practice session with this GK Elite Simone Biles Flower Power Leotard. With colorful florals and a polka dot waistband, this sleeveless leo is a fun choice for so many athletic pursuits, from dance to tumbling and gymnastics.

Plus, the pull-on style makes getting dressed quick and easy, especially when you’re running between all of their after-school activities.

They can rep their favorite Olympian in honor of her birthday in this Simone-Inspired Patriotic T-Shirt.

Featuring an American Flag backdrop and a gymnast’s silhouette, everyone will know exactly who they’re supporting … even if it only says her first name.

It doesn’t get much cuter than this! Your little gymnast will love this Simone-Inspired Illustrated T-Shirt which features a cartoon-style image.

Whether they’re wearing it on top of their leo on the way to the gym or repping Simone in the halls at school, this tee is sure to become one of their favorites in their collection.

This Gymnastic Humor T-Shirt is sure to make a statement wherever they go. Featuring the phrase, “If gymnastics was easy, they’d call it football,” it will definitely turn heads … and maybe start a few arguments. But when they’re putting in this much time in the gym, everyone deserves to know how hard they work.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!