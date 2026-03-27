Amazon Big Spring Sale: Adidas Deals

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Kick off spring with a brand new pair of kicks … and a few other essentials from Adidas.

With Amazon's Big Spring Sale in full swing, you can save big on your favorite products from Adidas.

Whether you're in search of a new pair of sneakers for your evening runs or a matching tracksuit that works for both lounging at home or hitting the gym, these deals are too good to miss.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: ADIDAS ON SALE

Unlock a new generation of boost with the Adidas Men’s Ultraboost 5X.

As the brand’s lightest BOOST yet, these running sneakers deliver continual energy so you can feel fresh from the start of your workout to the very end.

And with an updated Torsion System between the heel and forefoot for stability, you’ll get a smooth, steady stride no matter how far or fast you go.

Take your long distance runs to the next level with the Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 5X.

These high tech sneakers deliver an extra push across each mile so you feel fresh from start to finish.

With a lighter integrated midfoot support and LIGHT BOOST cushioning, you’ll be propelled forward with every step … almost like you’re running on air.

For all those days when you just don’t know what to wear, allow the Adidas Men’s Linear Tracksuit to do the work for you.

Whether you’re about to hit the gym or are lounging at home, this tracksuit is all about easy style.

Just throw on this super comfortable set and you’re ready to go, wherever the day takes you.

The Adidas Women’s Essentials Feel Cozy Tracksuit was made for cozy weekends at home and running to the farmer’s market with friends.

With ribbed cuffs to seal in warmth and soft tricot build to keep you comfortable, you’ll never want to take it off. And while you will probably have to change eventually, you can just swap it out for a different color set!

Is it a sneaker? Is it a pair of Crocs? It’s kind of both. The Adidas Adilette Clog 2.0 was built for comfort and a customized fit. The 3D-molded design is flexible, cushiony and structured … and features holes on the top and sides to allow for breathability. Plus, the strap at the heel can be removed so you can easily transform from clog to slides.

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