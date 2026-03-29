Best Deals on Perfume and Cologne for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

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The air always seems to smell sweeter in the spring ... and now you can too!

Fragrances can be a bit pricey, but Amazon's slashing the prices of some major brands for their Big Spring Sale event.

We've rounded up some of the best discounts on our favorite perfumes and colognes ... check them out!

If a sensual scent is what you're after, the Eilish Eau de Parfum by Billie Eilish is just what you need.

Billie describes the fragrance as a "warm embrace" ... with notes of vanilla, soft spices, and cocoa.

The Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum is a flirty fragrance designed to "make everyday couture."

It's a flowery formula that's sweet when you spray it ... but gives notes of vanilla caramel and amber when it dries down.

As far as colognes go, the Kenneth Cole Black For Him Eau de Toilette is a nice, sophisticated scent.

It's a fresh fragrance, made with zesty mandarin and exotic watermint ... as well as ginger and basil.

With notes of nutmeg, cedar leaf and smoky incense, this cologne is both sexy and masculine.

The Estée Lauder Pleasures Eau de Parfum is perfect for anyone who loves a floral fragrance.

It's formulated with notes of several different flowers -- including lilies, jasmine and peonies -- for a soft, clean scent.

The Calvin Klein Obsession for Men Eau de Toilette is designed to make you feel powerful, provocative and masculine.

It blends notes of botanics, spices and wood for a warm scent that's both potent and compelling.

In case you couldn't tell from the name, the Pink Sugar Eau de Toilette Perfume is certainly a sweet one.

The sugary scent features notes of cotton candy, vanilla, caramel and marshmallow -- so you'll smell sweet like candy ... literally.

The Vince Camuto Eau de Parfum exudes opulence ... and will have you smelling as luxurious as this bottle looks.

Notes of deep leather, rich suede and smooth rum give this fragrance a sexy, sophisticated scent worthy of the lavish packaging.

The Azzaro Forever Wanted Elixir Men's Cologne Set comes with full- and travel-size versions of the charismatic cologne.

So you can spray on those notes of cardamom-infused raspberry from the comfort of your home ... or touch up while you're out and about.

If a spicy scent is more your speed, you'll want to grab the Burberry London Eau de Toilette.

It's got notes of tobacco leaves, oak moss, leather and cinnamon ... which blend together to create a sophisticated scent.

The Bobbi Brown Beach Eau de Parfum is perfect for anyone who wants to skip spring and go directly to summer.

As the name suggests ... the formula will transport you straight to the beach, with notes of sand jasmine, mandarin and sea spray.

Say thank u, next to your old perfumes ... because the Ariana Grande Thank U, Next fragrance is on sale!

You can smell just like your favorite pop princess with this sweet scent -- it's made with white pear, rose petals and macaroon sugar.

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