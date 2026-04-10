Carl Crawford Knew Son, Phillies CF, Would Be 1st Round Pick In High School

Play video content TMZSports.com

Carl Crawford clearly has an eye for talent ... the former MLB star says he knew his son Justin Crawford, centerfielder for the Phillies, would be in the Majors years ago!

"He's just been determined. He had the eye of the tiger since he was a baby," the 4x All-Star told Babcock. "But really, when he got into high school and all that stuff, he still was being successful, playing really well, getting better. I just was like, yeah, I think it's going to be real for him. I think he's going to be a first-round draft pick."

And, sure enough, that's exactly what Justin was ... being selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Of course, the goal wasn't simply to get drafted, but instead make it to the big leagues ... and that's just what Crawford accomplished out of Spring Training this season.

"[Justin] likes to beat all my stats," Carl said ... and he's off to a good start!

JC's hitting .306 to start his career with the Phillies, with 11 hits in 36 at-bats. He's just 1,920 hits away from dad.

Carl hopes he does it one day.

"I want him to do it all, too, because it'll be great. I'm glad that what I did in the major leagues motivated him to become who he is today."