Chris Paul Has Savage Reaction To Clippers' Play-In Loss To Warriors

The L.A. Clippers' championship dreams were crushed at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament ... and ya know who's really happy about that?? Chris Paul.

The Dubs pulled off a thrilling comeback victory led by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on Wednesday ... setting up a date with the Phoenix Suns later this week after the 126-121 victory.

CP3 -- who played for both organizations during his Hall of Fame career, but far more notably with the Clippers -- had some fun with the result ... sharing the iconic "stopped by my biggest hater's funeral" meme.

His beef with the Clippers organization is centered around the disastrous breakup that went down earlier in the season ... when L.A. abruptly cut ties with the point guard during a road trip.

It was supposed to be a heartwarming reunion before the "Lob City" alum rode off into the sunset in retirement ... however it was anything but -- with reports of disconnect with the locker room and front office.

There were even talks of Paul getting the silent treatment from Ty Lue, which the head coach later denied.