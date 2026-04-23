Beyoncé Choreographer Walks Back Claim She Was Kicked Off Cruise Ship Stage

Beyoncé's dance captain is apologizing for ripping Virgin Voyages for an alleged incident on the cruise line ... she's walking back her claims, and it sounds like she spouted off before getting her facts straight.

Here's the deal ... Ashley Everett -- who dances alongside Beyoncé in the "Single Ladies" music video -- went on social media this week and blasted Virgin Voyages for allegedly kicking her off a stage while she was performing the Beyoncé hit.

Ashley claimed race was involved, but she's since changed her tune ... deleting posts where she made the claims and apologizing to Virgin for what she says was all a big misunderstanding.

In a social media post Wednesday, Ashley says ... "I want to clear something up from my birthday trip with @virginvoyages. After getting more clarity, I realized the situation I spoke about involved other guests -- not the Virgin team. That part matters, and I take full responsibility for misdirecting that frustration."

Ashley initially called out Virgin Voyages on Monday, posting ... "Virgin voyages wants black creators and all their sauce -- but doesn't acknowledge, highlight, or actually know them…??? Weird. @virginvoyages."

She alleged she was kicked off stage while dancing to "Single Ladies" because someone complained ... and said, "I left -- immediately after they let all the complaining white folks up on that same stage. FYI."

Ashley told Virgin to "do better" and "know and LEARN your crowd."