Smart Rings That Make Tracking Your Fitness Easier Than Ever

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Wanna stay on top of your health without wearing ugly fitness trackers? Well, we've got good news for you!

If you didn't know, smart rings are designed to monitor your health and fitness the way smart watches do ... except they sit sleek and stylishly on your finger!

So if you're looking for a tracker that isn't a total eyesore ... check out our favorites!

When it comes to smart ring brands, you've probably heard of Oura. The Oura Ring 4 is their latest generation of tracker and it keeps track of over 50 health metrics ... including activity, stress, heart health and sleep. There's even a feature designed to monitor women's health, specifically.

Its sensors are recessed, so you don't have to worry about them digging into your skin all day. And the battery lasts for days ... which means you shouldn't have to be charging it all the time.

Wearing the right size is essential for your smart ring to be effective, and these rings aren't always sized the same as regular jewelry. That's where the Oura Ring Sizing Kit comes in.

After all ... the last thing you want is to drop hundreds of bucks on a fitness tracker, just to find out it doesn't actually fit your finger. With this sizing kit, you don't have to stress about buying blind.

A lot of smart rings will set you back a pretty penny ... but the Prxxhri Smart Ring is a much more affordable option.

While you're wearing this smart ring, the sensors monitor your blood pressure and heart rate every 30 minutes. It also comes with a charging case ... so you can keep it safe and let it charge all at the same time.

But if you'd rather opt for a big brand, the SAMSUNG Galaxy Ring could be the perfect smart ring for you.

It features a sleek design and a super comfortable fit, which makes sense, coming from the tech giant.

The Milavan Smart Health Ring is another budget buy, in case some of these other price tags have you a bit apprehensive.

This is a good one to try if you're especially interested in keeping track of how much high-quality sleep you're getting. It notes when you're getting deep or light sleep ... and can even monitor your eye movement and wakefulness.

The RingConn Gen 2 Air is right in that splurge sweet spot -- you're still paying for the high quality you can expect from a reputable manufacturer ... but you won't break the bank as badly as you would with some other big brands.

It's designed to give you data on a myriad of metrics, including blood oxygen levels and menstrual cycles. It's also waterproof ... so you don't have to take it off every time you wash your hands or take a shower.

If you're on a fitness journey, the Kuxlagz Smart Ring might be the perfect choice for you. Not only does it track your heart rate, steps and distance ... but it also calculates your calorie expenditure.

It's designed to give you detailed data about how much you're burning after a run, hike or other workout.

The titanium bands of these smart rings are sleek and stylish ... but that look isn't everyone's cup of tea. Especially if you plan to lift weights or do any activity where the metallic material might scratch.

Luckily, you can easily snag some covers -- like the Oura Ring Cover 10-Pack -- to customize the tracker to your specific style.

Just make sure you're grabbing covers that are compatible with your brand and generation of smart ring ... so you know it'll fit.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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