TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

New Year's Eve means one thing ... it's time to get serious about those fitness resolutions for 2026!

While we can't wheel you to the gym every day, these fitness trackers will do a great job reminding you to do just that. These gadgets come in a range of styles, colors and prices ... and should motivate you to make those workouts happen ... hopefully for more than just the month of January.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Fitness Trackers

The Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker is here to inspire you to be your healthiest all day, every day.

The design is nice and light on your wrist, with the watch tracking your daily readiness, providing you with exercise modes, tracking, stress and wellness tracking, and automatic sleep tracking. Stay connected with your body all the time -- remember, it's important to check in with yourself often!

The Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker is the most popular tracker on the market.

Available in three different colors -- black, gold, and silver -- this tracker has 40 exercise modes, built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate, workout intensity map and reminders to move. It also connects to YouTube music, Google Maps, Google Wallet and can be used to place calls, texts and receive Smartphone app notifications on a color touchscreen.

It can also be linked to compatible workout machines and, with a subscription, can be upgraded to include a library of workouts -- from dance cardio to cycling.

Track your heart rate with the Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap ... and make sure you're not overworking yourself!

Polar HRM works with ALL HRM compatible Equipment. This handy gadget is widely recognized for its top precision ... with the Polar H10 being the most accurate heart rate sensor in Polar's history. With top quality measurement, you can take "listen to your heart" to a whole new level!

Apple's not done giving you their best deals! Check out the Apple Watch Series 11 and watch how awesome and convenient it is for you ... see what we did there?

Anyway, we'll stop giving you a heart attack from how much you're laughing ... which, speaking of, the Apple Watch Series 11 can spot signs of chronic high blood pressure and notify you of possible hypertension! It also tracks sleep, heart rate, irregular heart rhythm, and blood oxygen levels! And, yes, it can also tell you the time.

One ring to rule them all ... and by that, we mean the Samsung Galaxy Ring! Do bear in mind, this ring is only compatible with Samsung devices, and should be fitted before purchase!

Let the Galaxy Ring simplify your workouts. Just hop on the treadmill and start exercising and your Galaxy Ring intuitively does the rest. It tracks you without you lifting a finger, making it one of the easiest options for you to keep up with your fitness goals.

Feel that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is too off budget for your fitness tracking needs? No problem! These Smart Health Rings make fora more affordable alternative.

At the end of the day, what you spend shouldn't determine how much progress you make on your own fitness. So, get almost all of the features you need for a more reasonable price ... and work out that body, not your wallet.

The Oura Ring 4 is another great way of tracking your health and all of the nitty-gritty details that play such a vital role in your well being.

The first month of your membership is included with purchase for the newbies. Oura tracks over 50 health metrics, including sleep, activity, stress, heart health, metabolic health, and women's health metrics as well! You get to track all of your health stats all day ... and not seem neurotic! Also, make sure to get the Oura Sizing Kit, too!

If elegance is more your style, check out this Garmin Lily 2!

Find the perfect piece to fit your look, and enjoy the incognito wristwatch that is actually a smartwatch. The hidden display is made to suit your taste, and the coconut, lilac, mulberry, or tan colors also help not cramp your style! Meanwhile, this gadget effortlessly tracks sleep, respiration, body battery, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, hydration, stress, and heart rate -- and it alerts you if your heart rate gets high or low.

Lastly, another affordable option for fitness tracking is this amazing Amazfit Band 7 Fitness and Activity Trackers ... which is only $40!

This fitness tracker lets you get data for all your favorite sports, including underwater sports since this bad boy can withstand 50 meters of water pressure! The heart rate monitor delivers rapid insights into heart rate, sleep stages, blood oxygen, stress, and even tracks your menstrual cycle, ladies! Plus, you get total control of your day with Amazon Alexa built in to your smart watch.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals.