Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty Essentials

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Jessica Alba is turning 45 … and we're honestly impressed by all that she's managed to squeeze into four decades.

One of her biggest business moves? Founding The Honest Company. Since 2012, the brand has been focused on clean products for the whole fam … so we've rounded up some skincare favs to celebrate Jessica's big bday.

Whether you're looking for ageless skin or just a new moisturizer, Jessica's got you covered.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: JESSICA'S BDAY

Want Jessica's ageless skin? This Honest Ageless Firm + Smooth Cream was designed to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles while giving you firm and plumper-looking skin.

This rich cream is formulated for all skin types, made with vegan collagen and elastin polypeptides, hyaluronic acid and shea butter.

You'll see results in just two weeks … along with lasting hydration and skin nourishment.

Give yourself the gift of ultra hydrated skin with the Honest Deep Hydration Face Cream.

This intensely rich cream is formulated with moisture-rich ingredients like Daikon radish extract, Jojoba esters and Baobab seed oil, designed to soften and condition skin.

It supports your skin’s natural moisture barrier for a more replenished, healthy-looking complexion and delivers deep hydration all day long.

Refreshed and rejuvenated skin? Sign us up.

The Honest Hydrogel Cream is made with two types of hyaluronic acid, jojoba esters and squalene to reduce the appearance of fine lines for a glowing, smoother-looking complexion.

This moisture-release water cream quenches skin with dewy hydration as it refreshes and cools on application, providing up to 24 hours of moisture barrier support.

If you’ve got a little one, the Honest Healing Head-To-Toe Ointment is an absolute must-have.

This allantoin-powered, multi-purpose gentle healing ointment is designed to work for all kinds of skincare needs … from cracked skin and chapped lips to minor cuts and burns.

Made with hypoallergenic ingredients, it glides on easily and works to protect and soothe irritated skin.

Is there anything that Jessica hasn’t thought of?

This Honest Conditioning Hair Detangler Spray is designed for hair that’s always getting knotted.

With just a spritz, this gentle conditioning formula adds moisture, eases tangles and improves manageability for all hair types.

Made with naturally derived ingredients, this must-have is perfect for a smooth, easy, tear-free hair brushing and styling experience, leaving your little one (or you!) with silky-smooth strands.

Feel fresher than ever with the Honest Flushable Wipes Set. These safe-to-flush wipes are designed to remove all residue, leaving you cleaner than just using toilet paper alone.

Hypoallergenic and designed for sensitive intimate areas, these dermatologist and gynecologist tested wipes are made with a soft plant-based cloth and over 99% water.

Keep them in your bathroom at home or take them on-the-go in your purse or gym bag.

No time for a full skincare routine? These Honest Makeup Remover Facial Wipes Set are designed to gently and thoroughly remove dirt, waterproof makeup, and oil residue without irritation or drying. These ultra-soft, hypoallergenic plant-based wipes are easy on sensitive skin and are suitable for all skin types.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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