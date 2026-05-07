Guide For Having Fun At Home And Never Going Out

'I DON'T WANT TO GO OUT' Starter Pack

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If you're a homebody or just can't stand the thought of one more night out at the local dive bar, it may be time to treat yourself to a night in.

Whether you're with roommates, hanging with your significant other or just rolling solo, spending the night at home can be way more fun than hitting the town.

We've rounded up some must-haves for a chill night when you just don't feel like going out. From hilarious card games to a golf set up for the backyard, your night in just became a whole lot more exciting.

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TMZ CHEAT SHEET:

Going out to the movie theater? No thanks. Watch your favorite flicks in the comfort of your own home with this Mini Movie Projector.

With crystal-clear visuals and built-in hi-fi stereo speakers, you can transform your living room, bedroom or even your backyard into your own personal cinema.

Just connect to your phone or tablet using Bluetooth or an HDMI adapter and you’re ready for a cozy movie night at home.

Turn your room into an oasis with this Mood Lighting 3-in-1 Lamp. This crystal glass globe features 216 dynamic lighting combinations, serving as a sunset lamp, ocean lamp and northern lights projector.

With several brightness settings, an included remote control and a programmable timer, it’s easier than ever to set the vibe.

Craft the perfect atmosphere for your night at home, no matter what mesmerizing lighting you choose.

Make it a game night with Incohearent: Guess The Gibberish Card Game. This hilarious adult card game involves players competing to decode the gibberish phrase on each card.

With spicier content than ever before, you and your friends will be dying of laughter as you race to beat the timer and sound out the mystery words.

If you’re spending your night at home solo, maybe it’s time to pick up a new hobby.

This Embroidery Kit for Beginners includes everything you need to get started, step by step.

From embroidery fabrics with patterns to colored threads, needles and hoops, you’ll be mastering your skills in no time.

And when you’re done, you can level up to more advanced projects … and display your work for everyone to see!

Why spend time lugging all your golf clubs around an 18 hole course when you can just get some practice in at home?

This Golf Net & Practice Mat is perfect for athletes who want to skip the course but still work on their swing.

Whether you’re a beginner, enthusiast, or an experienced golfer, simply set up the net in the back yard, pick your turf and play away.

Of course, the best part of a night in is being comfy. Get cozy in this silky-smooth Women’s Pajama Set, made from knit fleece fabric.

With a button down long sleeve top and loose fitting bottoms, these are a total necessity for your evening at home … and you might want to wear them around the clock too.

Your man needs PJs too. These Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge Men’s Pajama Set are so comfortable, crafted from a midweight, super soft modal jersey with a gentle stretch. With a relaxed fit and an elasticated waistband with adjustable tie waist, he’s sure to get a great night’s sleep. Plus, these PJs are a great deal and so affordable.

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