Best Spa Day Picks for Your Self-Care Sunday

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Sundays are great for a little R&R before the work week starts back up. And if you want to save some big bucks and treat yourself to a spa day at home ... we've got you!

From comfy cozy robes and slippers to eye patches and red light masks ... we've rounded up all the essentials you'll need to rest, recharge and take on the week.

Check out the best buys for your self-care Sundays!

First thing's first ... you can't start your self-care routine without a robe. And the PAVILIA Premium Women's Robe is the way to go.

It's super soft -- made of fluffy sherpa fleece -- and is nice and long so you'll be fully covered. This robe is so cozy ... just putting it on will feel like a luxury.

Get ready to say bye-bye to those bags! The Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Patches are formulated with aloe leaf extract to de-puff your under-eyes.

They're also made with hyaluronic acid to tackle any fine lines and wrinkles ... while hydrating your skin. Plus, the foil layer keeps the patches from drying out while you're wearing them, so you're getting the most bang for your buck!

And for the ultimate cozy day, slide the Chantomoo Faux Fur-Lined Slippers on your feet! These slippers are both cute and comfy, made with memory foam to cushion your every step.

The open-toed design comes in a couple different styles -- and several colors -- so you can pick the perfect pair to match the vibe you're going for.

You don't have to go to the med spa for a light therapy treatment ... because now you can have a fancy skin care sesh from the comfort of your home.

The RENPHO Rejuven Red Light Therapy Mask has three modes -- red and infrared light, blue light and mixed light -- to help you reduce wrinkles and manage acne.

There's a timer built right into the remote so you can sit back, relax and watch your favorite show while you age in reverse.

Give your skin -- and your brain -- a break with the Aveeno Stress Relief Moisturizing Lotion. The prebiotic oat formula soothes your skin while the lavender scent calms your mind.

It's formulated to provide dry and sensitive skin with 48 hours of hydration, without leaving you with that greasy feeling.

Nothing beats the smell of lavender when you're trying to unwind. The WoodWick Lavender Spa Candle will put you at ease and instantly transport you to the spa.

The crackling wood wick sounds just like a nice, warm fire ... helping you really relax and fight off the Sunday scaries.

Nothing says "spa day" like a mud mask. And the Borghese Roma Advanced Fango Active Mud will have your skin feeling so pampered and luxurious.

It's designed to get deep in your pores to clear out any dirt, oil and impurities. And the formula's made with sweet almond oil and avocado oil to firm up your face and enhance elasticity.

If you've got glass skin goals, you'll want to try the medicube Booster Pro. This skin care wand has four precision modes to tackle any issues that come your way.

It's designed to clear your pores, plump your skin and give you a radiant glow that will have your friends thinking you just splurged on a facial.

If your hair wash day falls on self-care Sunday, you'll want to up your everything shower game with the Kitsch Deep Conditioning Hair Mask.

The hydrating formula is great for dry, frizzy hair ... and won't leave your strands looking greasy. Plus, the salted amber and driftwood scent will make you feel salon-level spoiled.

And if you really want to take your at-home spa days to the next level, why not indulge in the RENPHO Foot Massager? Just pop your feet in, hit the remote and let the massager do the rest.

If your dogs are barking, there are three different heat settings tension relief and ultimate relaxation. The airbag sensor can actually detect your foot size and adjust the massage settings accordingly!

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