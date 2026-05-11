Sabrina Carpenter's Birthday: Celebrate with These Products

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Sabrina Carpenter stans have a lot to celebrate today ... because it's the pop princess' birthday!

Whether you want to honor the iconic artist by playing her hits, stealing her style or showing off some memorabilia ... we've got you covered.

We've rounded up some pop star-inspired picks that are sure to Mountain Dew it for ya!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

The Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter perfume line will have you smelling like you just stepped off Pretty Girl Avenue.

There are a few fragrances to choose from -- Sweet Tooth, Me Espresso, Cherry Baby and Caramel Dream -- if you love a sweet scent.

These white knee-high-boots are reminiscent of Sabrina's "Emails I Can't Send" era ... and are great for fans who want to strut their stuff just like the pint-sized pop star.

The platform and chunky heel give that go-go effect ... and they're perfect if you're looking for a little lift.

You already know we had to have the "Short n' Sweet" vinyl on our list! Sabrina already had some hits on her hands ... but this record really solidified her superstardom.

It's got "Please Please Please," "Taste," and, of course, "Espresso" ... so it's definitely a fun one to play top to bottom!

If you love Sabrina's luscious locks, you'll want to try the Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate. She's a Redken partner ... so she's personally plugging the stuff.

The Acidic Bonding Concentrate is listed as part of her hair routine on the brand's site ... and adding it into your own rotation seems like a much safer choice than chopping curtain bangs on a whim.

The Sabrina Carpenter Funko Pop! is just what you need if you want another a cute collectible to deck out your desk.

It's styled in the iconic outfit she sported in her "Manchild" music video ... posed with the hitchhiking thumbs up and everything!

Anyone looking to steal Sabrina's style will love this red gingham dress ... similar to the one she wore when she celebrated the release of "Man's Best Friend."

The lace detail adds a little flirty fun to the square neckline, and the spaghetti straps are adjustable so you can find your perfect fit.

Last -- but certainly not least -- we have the "Man’s Best Friend" CD. If you love scream-singing to "Manchild" or dancing around your room to "House Tour" ... this is for you.

Forget about your situationship ... just put on the Grammy-nominated CD have yourself a pop party instead.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!