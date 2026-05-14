Chud The Builder Hit With Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Shooting

Chud the Builder's problems are stacking up ... the controversial streamer has now been charged in connection with Wednesday's wild shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced that Chud, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, was charged and booked for criminal attempt: murder, employing a firearm during dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday afternoon ... officers responded to a call of "shots fired" outside the Montgomery County Courthouse and detained two men who got into a fight that escalated into gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

The men suffered bullet wounds with one being transported to a local hospital and the other treated at the scene. Both were listed in stable condition.

The Montgomery County District Attorney General's Office identified Eatherly as a suspect who was taken into custody before he was formally charged.

Eatherly live-streamed the entire incident, claiming he was jumped outside the courthouse and fired shots in self-defense. He also said he accidentally shot himself in all the confusion.

Last week, Eatherly had another run-in with the law in Nashville, where he was arrested for disorderly conduct and theft of services.

Police say he got into a spat with customers who asked him to stop filming them at a restaurant before he skipped out on a $371.55 bill.