Shop Elle Woods' Most Iconic Looks from 'Legally Blonde'

What? Like It's Hard?!

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Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed, because if you're looking to turn some heads like Elle Woods ... nothing beats a pop of pink!

The leading lady of "Legally Blonde" is a fashion icon, so we're here to help you recreate some of her best looks from the movie.

*Spoiler* There's a TON of pink on this list ... but this is Elle Woods we're talking about! Check out our favorite pieces to shop Elle's style!

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The SOLY HUX Halter Dress is super similar to the first dress we ever seen Elle wear, when she's surrounded by her sorority sisters at Delta Nu.

The halter silhouette and open back just scream early 2000s ... to the point that "Perfect Day" by Hoku should start playing every time you put it on.

Remember the sparkly pink bikini from Elle's video essay for her Harvard application?

The Amy Babe Pink Sequin Bikini may not be a perfect match, but it comes pretty close!

Whether you're hitting the beach or the pool, why not serve a little flashy flair ... Elle Woods style!

Elle also wore a pink sparkly bikini top to lay out for a study sesh on Harvard's quad ... this time pairing it with a furry jacket like the YUAKOU Shaggy Faux Fur Coat.

It's fun, fluffy and sure to get a few compliments.

In one of her rare, laid-back looks, Elle opts for a purple beanie similar to the EASTER BARTHE Cashmere Blend Beanie.

This hat is both cute and cozy for when temperatures dip. Plus, the cuffless design is super flattering.

The leopard-print top Elle wore in the movie didn't score her an invite to her classmates' study group at Harvard ... which feels crazy because it's so adorable!

If you're after something similar, check out the WDIRARA Leopard Print Halter Top for a top that's flirty and fun, just like Elle's!

And in her attempt to win over the study group with muffins, Elle pairs that leopard-print halter with a pink pencil skirt ... similar to the EXCHIC Pink Pencil Skirt.

A pink-on-pink fit would certainly get you some attention, especially during a dull study sesh.

Elle rocked a pink newsboy hat during her Harvard orientation, and now you can sport a similar style!

The Reyox Pink Newsboy Hat is soft and comfy, so you can make a statement on or off the quad.

Elle made quite the entrance when she pulled up to Harvard in a leather-looking 2-piece set.

And you'll turn heads, too, in the We1Fit Womens Fuax Leather Skirt.

It's high-waisted with a subtle slit hem for a flattering fit ... so you'll look good and feel good!

If you're looking to recreate Elle's memorable courtroom dress -- you know, the one she's wearing during Brooke's trial -- we found a tasteful take on the iconic outfit. This MUXXN Pink Vintage Dress is great if you need something business casual ... but also works for a dressy dinner. You'll definitely be channeling your inner Elle with this dress!

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