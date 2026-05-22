Guess The Smoking Hot Babe Riding A Wooden Pony!

It's time for another Guess Who! Can you guys guess the Oscar-winning actress riding a wooden horse in the middle of Target?

This babe busted into the mainstream after she starred in "Labyrinth" alongside David Bowie. Less than 2 decades later, she went on to earn an Oscar for best supporting actress in the film "A Beautiful Mind."

This actress isn't just all looks ... she's also got some remarkable SAT scores ... having attended both Yale and Stanford before dropping out to pursue acting full-time.