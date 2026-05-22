Guess The American Music Award Nominee This Cutie Turned Into!
Guess The 'American Music Award' Stunner This Cutie Turned Into!
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Before this dressed up girl from Pennsylvania turned into a global superstar, she was just getting all dolled up for her recitals and posting YouTube covers ...
She hasn't won any American Music Awards (just yet), but she's definitely wrangled in some nominations, and this year she's up for a hefty amount.
🎶 "Oh, I like my boys playing hard to get, And I like my men all incompetent!" 🎶