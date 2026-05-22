Stephen Colbert Trots Out A-Listers to Say Farewell to 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert's final farewell to the "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" was memorable mostly for its star power!

Colbert trotted out a bunch of A-list celebs Thursday night to help him say goodbye to his show and his fans after over 10 years and 1,800 episodes.

Feast your eyes on these bold-faced names: Paul McCartney, Bryan Cranston, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd, Tim Meadows, Tig Notaro. John Oliver, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen, Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Elvis Costello.

One high-profile person who wasn't present -- not suprisingly -- was President Trump, who became Colbert's arch enemy before "The Late Show" recently got canceled by CBS brass. As everyone knows, Trump and Colbert were always at war over their divergent political beliefs.

During his opening monologue last night, Colbert talked about what "The Late Show" meant to him and his staff, calling it "The Joy Machine."

He also discussed his days with Comedy Central, highlighting his old show, "The Colbert Report," in which he would "feel the news at you" instead of just reading it. Colbert said that same principle carried over to "The Late Show" as he dove into the news each night.

Colbert also thanked the crowd for giving him the energy to do the "best possible show we could have for you for the last 11 years.”