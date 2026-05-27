'Shaft' Star Charles Cioffi Dead at 90

Charles Cioffi, the actor best known for his work in the classics "Shaft" and "Kulte," has died.

His wife, Anne, tells TMZ ... the iconic actor, who got his start on the New York stage, died May 22 at his Marina del Rey home surrounded by family. Cioffi passed of natural causes.

The New York-born actor made his professional debut at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis before making it big in Hollywood ... appearing in several films and TV shows through his illustrious career.

In addition to "Shaft" and the Donald Sutherland thriller "Kulte," Cioffi also appeared in the Tom Cruise classic, "All the Right Moves" ... and was in such classic TV series as "Kojak," "Frasier," "Wings," "The X-Files," "Thirtysomething," "NYPD Blue," "Hawaii Five-O," "Bonanza," and "The A-Team."

Cioffi is survived by his wife, two sons, and beloved nieces and nephews.

He was 90.