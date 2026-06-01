Play video content Video: Howard Stern Celebrates Robin Quivers Being Cancer-Free After 14 Years The Howard Stern Show / SiriusXM

Robin Quivers is celebrating the kind of news every cancer patient hopes to hear ... she's officially cancer-free after a nearly 14-year battle!

The longtime sidekick on "The Howard Stern Show" shared the emotional update Monday, revealing doctors found no evidence of disease in her body after years of treatment and setbacks with endometrial cancer.

Take a listen ... Howard Stern couldn't contain his excitement on-air, calling the development "a miracle" and praising Quivers for refusing to give up during one of the toughest fights of her life.

The pair initially joked around about the pending announcement -- teasing everything from an OnlyFans launch to a secret pregnancy -- before getting serious about the life-changing health update.

Howard said he was overcome with emotion when Robin personally called him with the news ... explaining he still gets chills thinking about it. He credited her determination, saying she took control of her health, researched every option available, and never stopped fighting.

Robin, meanwhile, said she feels like a "brand-new person" and admitted cancer treatment wasn't always easy.

Still, she said one thing never changed throughout the ordeal ... her belief that she'd eventually get through it.

As we've reported, Robin was first diagnosed with cancer in 2012 ... the disease later returned in 2017, forcing her into another lengthy battle.