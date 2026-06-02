Guess Who These Sweet Sisters Turned Into!
Guess Who These Sweet Sisters Turned Into!
Published
Before these two sisters from New Jersey turned into big-time influencers and superstars, they were just playing sports, hanging out with friends, and posing for the camera in peak 2010s fashion ...
The blonde sister steps into the spotlight more -- even hitting the field for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance, while the brunette stays more lowkey ... but still a big enough star to grace the cover of Vogue with her sis ...