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Jessica Simpson and Ex Eric Johnson Reunite for Son Ace's Graduation

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Exes Reunite For Son's Graduation

By TMZ Staff
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Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Together For Kids' Graduation
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Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are putting the kids first as they navigate their separation ... coming together to celebrate a major milestone for one of their children.

Check out the photos ... Jessica and Eric reunited after their son Ace's sixth-grade graduation, with the former couple heading to Benihana with family members to keep the celebration going.

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The outing comes more than a year after Jessica announced she and Eric had separated in January 2025 after more than a decade of marriage.

Jessica stood out in a bright red dress and platform heels, while Eric kept things casual in a black T-shirt, jeans, and a backward cap.

At one point, Eric even appeared to whip out his phone to snap a group selfie with Jessica.

Jessica and Eric began dating in 2010, married in 2014 and share three children -- Maxi, Ace and Birdie.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Together
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Graduation day may have belonged to their son, but it also showed the exes can make nice ... especially when it comes to their children.

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