Jessica Simpson and Ex Eric Johnson Reunite for Son Ace's Graduation

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are putting the kids first as they navigate their separation ... coming together to celebrate a major milestone for one of their children.

Check out the photos ... Jessica and Eric reunited after their son Ace's sixth-grade graduation, with the former couple heading to Benihana with family members to keep the celebration going.

The outing comes more than a year after Jessica announced she and Eric had separated in January 2025 after more than a decade of marriage.

Jessica stood out in a bright red dress and platform heels, while Eric kept things casual in a black T-shirt, jeans, and a backward cap.

At one point, Eric even appeared to whip out his phone to snap a group selfie with Jessica.

Jessica and Eric began dating in 2010, married in 2014 and share three children -- Maxi, Ace and Birdie.