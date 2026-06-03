Jessica Simpson Gets Emotional Detailing Previous Drinking Problem, On Video

Jessica Simpson is getting candid about her alcohol battle -- revealing one of the toughest lessons she learned was realizing booze wasn't easing her pain ... it was making it worse.

While introducing her unreleased song "Give It All Away" during a performance Monday night at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, Jessica opened up about the personal journey behind the track.

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The singer explained she once believed drinking helped numb difficult emotions ... but eventually came to the painful realization it was actually creating more hurt than healing.

Jessica described herself as a constant work in progress, adding that she now celebrates every day she feels present, alive, and fully in her body -- something she says she's proud of.

She also told the crowd she wanted to share the song in hopes it might inspire others to give themselves grace and trust that things can get better if they simply "give it all away."