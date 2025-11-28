Jessica Simpson Reveals She Spent Thanksgiving with Her Estranged Husband

Play video content BACKGRID

Jessica Simpson’s dishing on her Thanksgiving -- saying she spent it with estranged hubby Eric Johnson ... because, hey, co-parenting is top priority!

Jessica chatted with a photog at LAX Friday, saying Eric made sure to snag a seat at the dinner table at her mom’s ... all 'cause he’s the father of her three kids -- Maxwell, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae -- so there was never any doubt he’d be there.

Catch the full clip, because even with Jessica and Eric calling it quits back in January, she’s still all about family first -- and she drops some legit gems on how keeping the kids’ POV front and center makes all the difference.