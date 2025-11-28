Jessica Simpson Reveals She Spent Thanksgiving with Her Estranged Husband
Jessica Simpson I Did Thanksgiving With Eric ... Co-Parenting Never Takes A Holiday!!!
Jessica Simpson’s dishing on her Thanksgiving -- saying she spent it with estranged hubby Eric Johnson ... because, hey, co-parenting is top priority!
Jessica chatted with a photog at LAX Friday, saying Eric made sure to snag a seat at the dinner table at her mom’s ... all 'cause he’s the father of her three kids -- Maxwell, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae -- so there was never any doubt he’d be there.
Catch the full clip, because even with Jessica and Eric calling it quits back in January, she’s still all about family first -- and she drops some legit gems on how keeping the kids’ POV front and center makes all the difference.
She also spills on who actually did most of the cooking this Thanksgiving, and gives a tease of everything she’s got coming up work-wise ... so yeah, check out her answers!