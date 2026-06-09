Sarah Paulson and Ella Beatty Had Friendly NYC Outing Weeks Before Tonys, On Video

Play video content Video: Sarah Paulson and Ella Beatty Had Friendly NYC Outing Weeks Before Tony TMZ.com

Here's Sarah Paulson and Ella Beatty spending time together during a casual outing in New York City weeks before turning heads at the Tony Awards ... and Ella's grabbing Sarah's arm.

TMZ obtained video of the longtime best friends spotted near The Mark Hotel on May 4 ... one day before the Met Gala.

The swanky hotel is a celebrity hotspot that serves as home base for many stars ahead of fashion's biggest night ... and we're told Sarah and Ella spent part of the afternoon window shopping in the Upper East Side neighborhood before heading back to the hotel.

Folks who were there say Sarah and Ella appeared relaxed and in good spirits throughout their outing.

As you can see, Ella is holding Sarah's arm as they walk down the street, chatting and taking in the sights while enjoying what looks to be a beautiful spring day.

The outing went down about a month before Sarah and Ella made headlines by attending the 2026 Tony Awards together.

The actresses formed a close bond while working together in 2023 on the Broadway production of "Appropriate" and have remained best friends ever since. The two also attended the 2025 Tonys together.