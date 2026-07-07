New Apartment Essentials on Amazon

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A new address calls for a fresh start … and maybe a few new gadgets while you're at it.

Whether you're moving into your first college apartment or are upgrading to a bigger space, having the right essentials can help turn your house into a home.

Before you officially settle into your new space, make sure you've upgraded that crusty old air fryer and packed up the cordless vacuum so you can make move-in day just a little bit less stressful.

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While you're in the midst of a move, there's guaranteed to be a lot of takeout. But once you're settled in, you can whip up a meal in this Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer.

You'll spend less time waiting and more time feasting with meals cooked up to 46% faster. Plus, it has nine different cooking functions, roast to broil, and a six quart capacity, meaning you can cook for a crowd.

Guarantee your water is clean with the Brita Ultramax Water Filter Dispenser. Whether you live in an area where your tap needs a little extra purification or you're just specific about what you drink, this dispenser can keep over a gallon of great-tasting filtered water within easy reach.

It reduces the odor and taste of chlorine and removes contaminants, all while retaining beneficial minerals and electrolytes naturally.

Haven't found your local smoothie shop just yet? The Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus has got your back post-move and is here to provide you with a quick fix for your healthy beverage cravings. This compact and lightweight personal blender makes it simple to craft delicious frozen drinks as well as juices, soups and shakes.

Although it may be small, it packs the punch of all other Ninja blenders with a 900-peak-watt motor base. It can easily crush ice and break down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient rich extractions.

If your knives are no longer making the cut in the kitchen, it's time to invest in cutlery that can slice through the competition. The Cuisinart Knife Set is a necessity for any at-home chef, getting you set up in the kitchen just like a pro.

Each of the 15 knives are crafted from high carbon stainless steel, precisely cut for incredible sharpness and accuracy. The set includes a variety of different knives, all displayed in an elegant wood knife block to keep your kitchen clutter-free.

Set your pantry up for success with these Ankou Food Storage Containers. Stay organized in your new space with a set of airtight containers so you can store everything from pasta to beans to even leftovers.

Using a pop top design means there will be no leaks … but each container can be opened with just one press. Plus, they're stackable so you can save space in your closet or the fridge.

Set the mood in your new spot with these Kasa Smart Light Bulbs. These high tech bulbs can adjust their brightness and swap their color with over 16 million different tones and shades to choose from.

Each bulb seamlessly links with Alexa, Google Assistant or an app on your phone, so you can turn them on and off with just a command. Set routines, generate light scenes tailored specifically for you and take the lighting in your home to the next level, no pro skills needed.

Clean up messes on-the-go with the BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Quickclean Cordless Hand Vacuum.

This compact and powerful vacuum was built for quick cleanups … from pet hair embedded on your furniture to crumbs in the crevices of your car.

Lightweight and portable, it's the perfect addition to your cleaning arsenal at home

Turn your space into a smart home. The Amazon Echo Dot is the most affordable smart device in the brand's lineup. Whether you're asking about the forecast or need to add something to your to-do list, this device has got your back.

Control other compatible smart home devices with just your voice and create routines that make your life a whole lot easier … from automatically turning on the AC when the temp gets too high or changing the lights when you walk into a room.

Forget searching high and low for extension cords. When you're at a new spot, you can't go wrong with having a few Power Strip Surge Protectors on hand.

With five AC outlets and three USB ports, this USB power strip can power up to eight devices simultaneously. It protects your electronics from spikes and fluctuations and also features overload protection. Each set comes with two strips … so you'll be set for all of your devices.

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