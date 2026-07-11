South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham Dead at 71

United States Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71, his office announced late Saturday night.

The official social media page for senator Graham posted the statement on X, saying "On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness."

Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 @LindseyGrahamSC

The statement continued ... "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

It is unclear what illness Senator Graham was battling at this time. No additional details were initially released.

Senator Lindsey Graham was 71.

RIP