'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Joe Amabile Diagnosed With Apparent Brain Tumor

Joe Amabile — the popular "Bachelor in Paradise" alum — is speaking out about being diagnosed with an apparent brain tumor.

On Monday, Amabile posted a video to Instagram, detailing his frightening diagnoses, which he says was totally unexpected.

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Amabile, or "Grocery Store Joe" as he's known to his many fans, said doctors performed an MRI and found a blueberry-sized lesion in his brain that appears to be a tumor.

As a result, Amabile will go under the knife in 2 weeks to cut out the suspected tumor and then have it tested to pinpoint its true nature. He noted the alleged tumor is in its early stages, so he's hopeful that he'll be just fine.

Amabile accompanied the video with a caption, stating, in part, that he's trying to stay positive and feeling lucky to have the support of family and friends.

You may recall ... Amabile appeared as a contestant in "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2018 and then returned to "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2021." Also, in 2018, he competed on "Dancing With The Stars."