Gear and Supplements From Your Favorite Sports Stars

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It's officially ESPYS time!

The world's greatest athletes are all about to gather to celebrate another year of unforgettable moments and championship wins tonight.

While they're busy collecting trophies, we're spotlighting another kind of victory … the brands they've built off the field. With everything from recovery essentials and protein powders to lifestyle gear, these athlete-backed finds are worthy of a spot on your roster.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Stay cool even when the court is hot. The MISSION Cooling Performance Hat is designed with enduring quality and cooling technology to enhance your performance without compromising style.

Co-founded by Josh Shaw alongside elite athletes like Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade, and Drew Brees, this hat was made by athletes, for athletes. Whether you're working out, in the middle of the game or just cheering from the stands, this hat ensures lasting comfort and peak performance in any setting, keeping you cool and focused throughout your day.

Transform your recovery routine with this Art of Sport Muscle Relief Spray. Co-founded by Matthias Metternich, Brian Lee, and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, this brand specializes in performance-driven products designed specifically for active bodies.

The muscle relief spray uses menthol to instantly create a cooling sensation and then gets warm for lasting pain relief. It temporarily relieves minor aches and pains so you can keep moving.

From Venus Williams' wellness line, Happy Viking Plant-Based Protein Powder gives you 30g of plant protein, 10g of fiber, and over 100 superfoods and minerals all in a delicious shake you can make in seconds.

It's a complete meal in every glass, fueling you every morning with steady energy, supporting digestion, building lean strength, sharpening focus, boosting immunity, enhancing your glow, and powering daily recovery.

Co-founded by athletes and dietitians, this natural berry drink mix contains easily absorbable collagen peptides combined with naturally sourced vitamin C from organic amla fruit for joint and connective tissue support … keeping you in the game as much as possible.

You may not be a pro but the Nike Lebron XXII Basketball Shoes will make you feel like one.

Leveled up from previous models, these sneakers feature saddle wings that offer optimal midfoot stability and complement the heel and forefoot Air Zoom units so you can keep pushing forward on the court.

Self care is made easy with The Shop Men's 2-in-1 Moisturizing Hair Wash. After you've been sweating on the field or in the gym, this multitasking formula will get the job done quickly.

It gently cleanses while delivering essential moisture, leaving your hair and scalp feeling fresh, soft, and balanced. Designed for convenience without compromising on care.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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