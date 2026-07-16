Guess the Actress With Her Massive Assets on Full Display
Guess The Bombshell With Her Immaculate Missiles On Display
Published
The ridiculously hot film and TV actress dropped a new round of thirst traps ... and fans will be running for a glass of water after these!
The bombshell star can seemingly do it all ... starring in huge projects on the big and small screen ... while also spearheading a lingerie and loungewear brand.
Still unsure? Hit up the gallery for the reveal ... but watch out for the boob-alanche!