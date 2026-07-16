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Guess the Actress With Her Massive Assets on Full Display

Guess The Bombshell With Her Immaculate Missiles On Display

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sydney Sweeney's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
SYRN

The ridiculously hot film and TV actress dropped a new round of thirst traps ... and fans will be running for a glass of water after these!

The bombshell star can seemingly do it all ... starring in huge projects on the big and small screen ... while also spearheading a lingerie and loungewear brand.

Still unsure? Hit up the gallery for the reveal ... but watch out for the boob-alanche!

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