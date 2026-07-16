Taylor Momsen Gutted By Former Bodyguard Mason Haynes' Death
Taylor Momsen Bodyguard Mason Haynes Was My Giant, Knew My Secrets
Actress and musician Taylor Momsen is pouring her heart out over the sudden death of her bodyguard and closest friend, Mason Haynes ... and it's clear the two were super tight.
Mason -- a longtime celebrity bodyguard who protected members of the Kardashian family and several other A-listers, including Taylor -- died in a traffic accident on July 4, just two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday.
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Taylor says she's struggling to process Mason's death ... and she shared several pictures of them together while she was on tour, highlighting how close they became.
In her lengthy IG post, Taylor says ... "When someone knows every dark secret about you and never judges, spends 24 hours a day with you seven days a week, you form a bond that is hard to explain."
She also shared a GoFundMe started by Mason's family.
As TMZ reported ... Mason spent years working in close protection ... with the Kardashians among his first celebrity clients. He previously said he had worked with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kanye West ... along with Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.
Mason leaves behind his wife, Fay, daughter Brooke and son Noah. The fundraiser will help cover his memorial and ease the family's financial burden as they grieve. He was only 52.