Unexpected Gifts They'll Use Every Single Day

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Shopping for someone who seems to have everything?

We've been there. Whether you've got a birthday coming up, an anniversary or just need a thank you present, we've rounded up gifts that don't go wrong.

Skip spending hours scrolling through endless items and pick up one of these crowd pleasers that anyone would love to unwrap. From cozy blankets and candle warmers to handy gadgets and everyday favorites, these gifts make checking everyone off your list a whole lot easier.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Ensure their coffee never goes cold with the Ember Mug 2.

This temperature control smart mug can be set at an exact drinking temperature … and then can keep it at that ideal drinking temp for over an hour.

Plus, the accompanying app allows them to track caffeine consumption, save presets for their favorite drinks, customize the LED color, and more.

Have charger, will travel. Give them the gift of a fully charged phone with the charmast Portable Charger.

They'll never worry about a dead battery again because this device can hold up to four full phone charges, powering up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

With a variety of built-in cords and ports, it can charge up to six devices at once … making it a must-have for long afternoons at the beach, travel days or even music festivals.

They can ditch all the messy cords on their desk thanks to the Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station.

This desktop magnetic wireless charger is capable of powering an iPhone, Apple watch and AirPods all at the same time … making it super easy for them to grab-and-go with all their necessities as they're heading out the door.

It’s 5x faster than similar devices and can fully charge an Apple watch in just over an hour.

Why give them just one framed photo when they can have dozens? With the Frameo Digital Picture Frame, they can display all of their favorite photos on rotation.

And when the device is connected to Wi-Fi, anyone in the fam can upload their own pics to add to the fun. No more looking at the same old pics forever because with this frame, you'll get fresh snaps all the time.

You can't go wrong with the gift of a cozy blanket. They'll love this Bedsure GentleSoft Throw Blanket that's crafted from plush premium microfiber, designed for year‑round comfort.

Whether they're curling up on the couch or using it to add a little extra fluff to their bed set, this ultra soft blanket is sure to become a staple in their home.

They'll never lose a piece of luggage, their purse or keys ever again!

With this Apple AirTag Pack, they can conveniently pop one of these trackers on any of their belongings and can keep track of it at all times.

If they ever misplace something or if it gets lost, they can just check in on the Find My app and they’ll know exactly where it is in an instant, making life a whole lot easier.

If they're a candle lover, they need this Candle Warmer Lamp in their life.

Instead of an open flame, this electric device gently melts candles from the top down … and because it's safer to have around, there's less to worry about.

They can personalize the melting speeds or use the timer function to determine exactly how long their candle will last and they can keep the vibes going for as long as they want.

If they're always on the go, this Jack ＆ Rose Travel Steamer is a total essential.

Whether they're getting ready for an important event, on vacation or on a business trip, this small steamer will get rid of wrinkles in an instant.

Wherever they are, they can guarantee their clothes will be in pristine condition.

Got a music fanatic in your life? This JBL Flip 5 portable speaker is a great gift if they're always blasting tunes.

It may be small but it’s got booming bass and packs up to 12 hours of playtime, so they don’t have to sweat the small stuff like charging the battery.

And thanks to its waterproof design, they can bring it on any adventure … from the beach to the pool … without any worry.

If they don't have their own travel cup just yet, look no further than the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState.

This durable stainless steel travel tumbler is perfect for anyone on the go looking to stay hydrated all day long.

It comes with a Flowstate lid that features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening, a wide mouth for drinking, and a full-cover top to prevent spills.

And thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation, their drink will stay whatever temperature they want for hours.

They can say goodbye to aches and pains when they have this extra large Electric Heating Pad on hand. In just minutes, it delivers consistent warmth, helping to ease everyday tension and stiffness. With a soft, flexible surface it contours to every curve, offering balanced, targeted warmth wherever needed. It’s a gift that they'll reach for again and again.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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