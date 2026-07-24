Authorities Surround Shirtless Man Standing on Iconic L.A. Bridge, Watch Live

A shirtless man is on top of a bridge in Los Angeles with cops and fire fighters beginning to surround the area ... and we've got live video of the bizarre scene.

It's all going down at the Sixth Street Viaduct in Downtown Los Angeles ... a landmark film buffs may recognize from iconic movies like "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

At one point, it appeared the man lit his shirt on fire while law enforcement continued to surround him on the ground below.

Play video content Video: Man on L.A. Bridge Throws Paper Airplane Fox 11 Los Angeles

For those thinking this individual might come down once he gets bored, we're not convinced ... because it seems he brought paper up onto the bridge with him -- and he's making and throwing paper airplanes off the top of the structure to entertain himself.