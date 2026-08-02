Bebe Rexha Bounces to Madonna and Kylie Minogue at WorldPride

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Bebe Rexha had plenty of reason to be dancing at WorldPride in Amsterdam ... and she brought some serious bounce to the crowd.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Bebe bouncing along in the crowd while Madonna and Kylie Minogue performed onstage -- and let's just say she had plenty moving to the music.

Play video content Video: Madonna, Kylie Minogue

Bebe throws her hands up, whips her hair around and lets her famous curves feel the beat. The show may have been on stage ... but Bebe was putting on quite the performance from the crowd.

The fun went down during Madonna's "Club Confessions" show at WorldPride Amsterdam ... where Kylie joined the Queen of Pop onstage for a surprise performance of "Love Sensation."