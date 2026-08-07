Earth, Wind & Fire Postpones San Francisco Concert After Serious Medical Scare

Earth, Wind & Fire hit the pause button on their Thursday night concert in San Francisco with Lionel Richie after one of their band members fell seriously ill.

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The legendary funk band posted a statement on Instagram, saying they were unable to perform at SF's Chase Center because of a medical emergency involving the band member, who was not identified.

The music group has changed throughout the years, but the notables are Maurice White, Verdine White, Philip Bailey, Myron McKinley and Ralph Johnson -- and went on to say the show would be rescheduled for a later date, which would be announced soon.

The statement ended with, "We sincerely apologize for the unexpected change and appreciate everyone’s understanding."

Mariano Elias, a rep for the SF Fire Department, tells TMZ ... a fire engine and a private ambulance responded Thursday night to the Chase Center for a "cardiac incident."

Elias said the ambulance transported one person to a local hospital, where the patient was listed in critical condition. The patient's identity was not released due to HIPAA laws.

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You may recall ... on June 24, Lionel Ritchie also suffered a medical emergency while he was onstage in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Richie cut his performance short at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, after saying he felt "dizzy" and "strange" ... so much so, he actually took a seat on one of the stage platforms while singing "Dancing on the Ceiling." He postponed two shows before resuming the tour with Earth Wind & Fire in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 30.