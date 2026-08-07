Back to School Lunchbox Upgrades

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's back to school season, which means packed lunches, busy mornings and figuring out how to keep everything fresh until the lunch bell rings.

From insulated bento boxes and water bottles to reusable ice packs and utensils, these smart upgrades make packing lunch a whole lot easier.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

The Touchland Hand Sanitizer Spray Set makes staying clean a little more fun.

The colorful bottles are small enough to slip into a backpack or lunch bag, while the moisturizing formula and fan-favorite scents make it a sanitizer they'll actually want to use before lunch.

The Owala Kids FreeSip Water Bottle is about to become their new favorite sidekick.

Whether they're taking a quick sip through the built-in straw or chugging water after recess, this insulated bottle keeps drinks ice cold until the final bell.

The OmieBox Insulated Leakproof Bento Lunch Box takes lunch from basic to homemade.

Pack warm pasta alongside cold fruit, leftovers next to veggies or breakfast for lunch without worrying about everything ending up in one giant mess.

The Bentgo Chill Lunch Box does the hard work for you thanks to its built-in ice pack that helps keep lunches cool until it's finally time to eat.

Toss in sandwiches, yogurt, fruit and snacks knowing each compartment keeps everything right where it belongs.

Who says lunch has to be another cold sandwich?

This 26 oz Soup Thermos keeps soup, mac and cheese, pasta and other homemade favorites warm for hours, making lunchtime feel a little more like home.

The Bentgo Kids Lunch Bag ties everything together in one easy-to-carry place.

With room for a lunch box, water bottle, snacks and more, it's designed to make those hectic school mornings just a little less chaotic.

The Bentgo Buddies Reusable Ice Packs may be small, but they'll quickly become lunchbox MVPs.

They help keep everything cool without taking up valuable space, and the fun shapes make packing lunch a little less boring.

The VITEVER Salad Dressing Containers prove the little things can make a big difference.

Fill them with ranch, hummus, ketchup or your favorite dipping sauce and toss them into any lunch box without worrying about messy leaks.

The Lnrkai Travel Utensils Set means no more relying on flimsy plastic forks or forgetting utensils altogether.

The reusable fork, spoon and knife pack neatly into a compact carrying case, making lunchtime that much easier wherever the day takes them.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!