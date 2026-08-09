Pickleball Essentials: Elevate Your Game

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If you can't handle the heat, get out of the kitchen … on the pickleball court, that is.

Whether you're a seasoned player or still trying to figure out why everyone is suddenly obsessed with pickleball, we've rounded up Amazon essentials that are worth adding to your gear bag.

From paddles for beginners to post-game recovery necessities, these finds will take your game to the next level.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Never played pickleball before in your life? What are you even doing? If you're ready to get on the court, this JoncAye Pickleball Starter Set is the perfect place to start.

Complete with four pickleball paddles, two outdoor balls, two indoor balls, four pickleball lead tapes and a travel bag to hold all your new gear, you'll be ready for playtime with your three closest friends in no time.

Whether you're a pickleball pro or a total newbie, you can never have too many balls. With the Franklin Sports X-40 Outdoor Pickleballs you'll be totally set for your next match.

Made for premium play and performance, these are the official pickleball balls of the US Open Pickleball Championships ... did we say "balls" enough?

They're designed with precision-drilled holes and constructed from durable polyethylene, built to outperform and outlast other pickleballs on the market.

That means steady flight patterns, reliable spin and no denting or cracking.

Tired of wearing your regular old gym shoes to the court?

It may be time to invest in K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 2, made especially for tennis and other racquet sports, no matter what your playing level.

These lightweight, breathable sneakers use Surgelite midsole technology for the ultimate comfort at all times as well as Durawrap Flex, giving the shoe more support with no pesky break-in period.

If you're playing pickleball at the peak of summer, you're basically guaranteed to break a sweat.

These Moisture Wicking Sweatbands are bound to come in handy. Designed for sports and high impact athletics, these super stretchy headbands keep the hair out of your face while wicking away the sweat.

Plus, they come in a variety of colors so they’ll always match your ’fit.

Cool down in the midst of a hot game with a microfiber cloth from this Cooling Towels Set.

These reusable cooling towels are water activated … simply soak the towel, wring out excess moisture and snap a few times before use.

You'll get an instant cooling sensation around your neck or head, ensuring you can keep playing even when the temperature rises.

Take cool down to a whole new level. This Bladeless Portable Neck Fan will keep your temperature down, long after the game is over.

As a hands-free device, it's ultralight and it doesn’t put any strain on your neck. Plus, it's got tons of air outlets that run at four different speeds to ensure your comfort.

Whether you're on the court or relaxing by the pool post-game, you'll want to have this fan handy.

Keep your hands comfortable by keeping your paddle fresh with the Srikel Sport Ultra Tacky Overgrips.

Crafted specifically for players who love long games and steady control, this overgrip gives you a soft, tacky feel that won't slip, no matter how sweaty your hands get.

And the shock-absorbing cushion helps reduce hand fatigue, giving you a smoother, more comfortable swing every time you play.

Don't break your back picking up every lost ball.

The Pik’le’Ball Ball Retriever is a compact and lightweight tool that securely attaches to the base of most standard paddles, allowing you to easily retrieve balls without bending.

The suction cup grabs balls instantly, keeping you in the game longer and avoiding unnecessary discomfort and strain

Your gym bag, but make it fashion. This durable Pickleball Sling Bag is perfect for an afternoon of hitting the court … and it's sure to match your cute workout 'fit.

You can carry it three different ways and it's got six pockets for all your necessities, from your paddle and balls to your phone and water bottle.

Available in a variety of fun colors, this ultra lightweight bag is a major serve both on and off the court.

Even the pickleball pros need to dedicate time to recovery.

This Lifepro Sonic Massage Gun was created specifically for athletes to assist with soreness and help them bounce back faster.

Offering deep tissue massage power, this device uses high-impact percussion with six speeds that smashes through muscle fatigue and stiffness.

Plus with eight muscle gun massage heads, you can unlock mobility across every muscle group.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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