'DWTS' Gleb Savchenko's Ex-Wife Wants Authorities to Find Him, Daughter

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko's ex-wife wants authorities to find him and their teenage daughter ... saying she has no idea where they're staying in Los Angeles.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Elena Samodanova says she filed a request with Hong Kong's Department of Justice to have 15-year-old Olivia returned to China.

Elena says she was informed the case was then sent to a California District Attorney’s office ... and that U.S. authorities were now taking steps to locate Gleb and Olivia before deciding what happens next.

She says Olivia arrived in L.A. on May 29 and was supposed to return to Hong Kong on July 9. Elena included an email which she says shows Gleb agreed to that date ... but says Olivia never came home.

Elena also claims Olivia's Hong Kong phone is no longer active and Gleb has not given her the girl's new number. She says she can reach Olivia only through Instagram and does not know her current address.

As TMZ previously reported ... Gleb says Olivia wants to stay with him and attend a school in L.A. He is seeking temporary custody and has claimed Elena is trying to wrongfully keep Olivia and their younger daughter, Zlata, in Hong Kong.

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Elena denies that ... saying Hong Kong is the girls' home. She is now asking the California judge to stop Gleb from enrolling Olivia in an L.A.-area school while the custody fight plays out.