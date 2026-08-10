Hair Products Worth the Hype

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From Hollywood glam teams to viral beauty routines, these hair products have earned their spot on vanities everywhere.

Whether they're trusted by celebrity hairstylists, featured in famous beauty routines or simply too good to stay off your For You Page, these are the products that live up to the hype.

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Color Wow Dream Coat has become one of the biggest names in hair care thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who uses it to create the signature glass-hair looks seen on clients like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa.

Once heat activated, it helps create a humidity-resistant shield that keeps hair sleek and glossy for multiple washes.

Writer and actress Mindy Kaling has also called it one of her favorite hair products for adding shine and fighting frizz.

The Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum is designed to help strengthen hair while reducing breakage at the root, making it a favorite for anyone looking to support healthier-looking strands.

The luxury brand also counts Demi Moore among its global ambassadors, adding another reason it's become a go-to in premium hair care.

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask has become a favorite among celebrity hairstylists and colorists for helping repair hair after bleach, heat styling and chemical treatments.

Its leave-in formula has also made it one of the most talked-about repair treatments on social media.

Designed to work while you sleep, the Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum is basically an overnight reset for dry, thirsty hair.

Apply it before bed and let the rich leave-in formula work while you sleep, so you wake up to softer, smoother hair with less effort in the morning.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil has become a red carpet favorite, with Bella Hadid's hairstylist using it to create her sleek Cannes hairstyle.

Celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Dakota Johnson, has also praised Olaplex products as staples for keeping hair healthy between color appointments.

MARYRUTH'S Liquid Morning Multivitamin + Hair Growth has become a favorite for supporting hair from the inside out.

Drew Barrymore and Latto have both shared their love for MaryRuth's liquid vitamins, adding to the buzz around the brand.

Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and the VEGAMOUR GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager helps gently exfoliate while distributing shampoo or scalp treatments more evenly.

It's an easy way to elevate your wash-day routine and get a little massage in.

The SHASH Boar Bristle Brush has become a popular alternative to the much pricier Mason Pearson brush, giving you a similar polished look without the luxury price tag.

Its hand made boar bristles help distribute natural oils through the hair, smooth fly-aways, and leave strands looking shinier with every pass.

The Dyson Airwrap has become a favorite among stars like Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner, who have both shown the tool in their hair routines.

Its no wonder why it's also a staple in celebrity glam kits, with hairstylists using it to create red carpet looks for America Ferrera and Jeremy Allen White.

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